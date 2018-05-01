Police chase in southern California ends with suspect smoking pipe after PIT maneuver

A police chase Tuesday in southern California ended with suspect smoking a pipe before being taken into custody.

A silver Audi flees from police May 1, 2018 in southern California.

Officers pursued a silver Audi in Orange County and the chase began after a report of a stolen vehicle, according to the NBC affiliate in LA.

A passenger jumped out of the car earlier in the pursuit. That passenger is in police custody.

Officers performed a PIT maneuver and blocked the suspect.

The suspect could be seen smoking a pipe before being taken into police custody.

