News

Police chase starts in Warren, ends in crash in Detroit; suspects fled on foot

By Ken Haddad

Scene of crash after police chase from Warren to Detroit on Sept. 10, 2018. (WDIV)

DETROIT - A police chase that started in Warren on Monday morning ended in a crash in Detroit.

The chase started in Warren at about 7 a.m. on Monday morning. Police were chasing suspects wanted for an attempted carjacking earlier this morning.

Police chased the vehicle, a white Escalade, into Detroit where the vehicle hit a car near Gratiot Avenue and State Fair Avenue. 

Four suspects fled the vehicle on foot. Police are still searching for the suspects.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.