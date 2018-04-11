Police Chief James Craig addresses firearms charges against Detroit officer

DETROIT - Chief James Craig spoke briefly Wednesday afternoon after one of his officers was charged with possession of a firearm while under the influence.

Jerold Blanding faces charges in connection with his presence at a crash investigation on Detroit's west side.

"He came in contact with on-duty officers with the 12th precinct and it was during that contact that his behavior resulted in him getting arrested," Craig said.

The incident happened the same day Blanding was placed on restricted duty while under investigation for a fatal shooting in Detroit.

Craig previously addressed Blanding's actions in the shooting at a press conference saying the officer feared for his safety and acted in self defense.

“It’s always troubling when a member of the department gets charged in this manner,” Craig said. “His behavior is certainly not reflective of the men and women who serve each and every day.”

