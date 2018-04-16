Police continue search for suspect in non-fatal stabbing at townhouse in Utica

A man was stabbed in a garage at a townhouse in Utica on April 12, 2018. (WDIV)

UTICA, Mich. - Authorities believe a non-fatal stabbing at a townhouse in Utica last week was random and detectives continue to find a suspect.

The stabbing happened Thursday at about 3 a.m. in the garage of a townhouse on Jenney Court, in the area of Hall Road and Van Dyke.

Police said the victim was leaving for work and opened his garage, but headed back into the house to grab something. When he returned, he's confronted by a man with a knife and was stabbed three times.

Police escorted the ambulance to the hospital. The 54-year-old victim was listed in serious condition at the hospital.

"He's conscious, he's alert and he's cooperating," Det. Greg Morabito said.. "He's still undergoing treatment and he's probably going to be in the hospital for awhile."

Steve Payne lives in the neighborhood and said there was knocking on his door early the same morning.

"He was actually pounding on our door a couple minutes prior to this happening," Payne said. "We ended up getting a video doorbell installed over the weekend."

Payne decided not to open the door and wished the surveillance camera had been installed because police don't have much of a description of the suspect.

"Sometimes the littlest thing could help break a case," Morabito said. "If you have any information at all we'd like to hear it."

Stay with ClickOnDetroit for updates.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.