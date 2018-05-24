Police dashcam captures wrong-way DUI in Sterling Heights

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. - A woman was arrested Tuesday after driving the wrong way on 16 Mile Road with her blood alcohol content being close to three times the legal limit.

A 911 call reported a car driving eastbound in the westbound lanes of 16 Mile Road. An officer pursued the vehicle, which passed through the intersection of Van Dyke Street and 16 Mile Road, as Van Dyke had the green light.

Van Dyke Street and 16 Mile Road is one of the busiest intersections in Michigan; had this happened during the daytime, the outcome could have been deadly.

Sterling Heights Police Chief Dale Dwajakowski can't emphasize the danger enough and said the driver "put our officer at great risk, herself at great risk and put every single traveling motorist at great risk just driving through the intersection."

When the woman pulled over, she told the officer she was driving to Roseville, which was the other way.

She admitted to police she had been drinking and did not realize she was in the wrong lanes. When provided with a breath test, her blood alcohol content was nearly triple the legal limit.

The woman behind the wheel was arrested and held her for 15 hours to sober up before releasing her with a $100 bond. She is expected to face a judge for arraignment within a week.

