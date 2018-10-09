Police: Dearborn Heights man urinates on neighbor's home, makes racial comments, sexual gestures

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. - A Dearborn Heights man has been accused of urinating on his neighbor's home, yelling racial comments and making sexual gestures during an ethnic intimidation incident, police said.

Jason Glenn Sherman, 35, is charged with ethnic intimidation and malicious destruction of property. Police said he also destroyed landscaping at his neighbor's home.

"Wayne County is one of the most diverse counties in the United States and we should have zero tolerance for the actions of those who trample on the rights of its citizens," Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said. "The alleged actions of this defendant were vulgar and repulsive. We certainly will not and should not accept this type of behavior that emanates from hate."

Sherman is expected to be arraigned at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in 20th District Court in Dearborn Heights.

