Police departments across Metro Detroit participating in campaigns for 35th National Night Out

DETROIT - On Tuesday, Aug. 7, police departments all over the country are partaking in events to commemorate the 35th annual National Night Out.

National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood interaction to make neighborhoods more safe and more caring places. National Night Out always falls on the first Tuesday of August, except for the state of Texas, which recognizes it the first Tuesday of October.

Here is a list of some local National Night Out events, all of which are free and open to all residents.

Detroit

The Detroit Police Department Sixth Precinct is celebrating National Night Out from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Brennan Pool -- 21415 Plymouth.

The Seventh Precinct is also celebrating from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at DEPSA Field on the corner of Mack and Chene. There will be food, refreshments, a live DJ, an animal farm, games and more.

Other Precinct celebrations:

Second Precinct -- 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., 13530 Lesure

Third Precinct -- 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., 2875 W. Grand

Fourth Precinct -- 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., Patton Park, 2301 Woodmere

Fifth Precinct -- noon to 5 p.m., Wayne County's Family Aquatic Center, 12600 Chandler Park

Eighth Precinct -- 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., Crowell Community Center, 16630 Lasher

Ninth Precinct -- 2 p.m to 6 p.m., Heilmann Recreation Center, 19601 Crusade

Tenth Precinct -- 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., 12000 Livernois

Eleventh Precinct -- 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., 5100 East Nevada

Twelfth Precinct -- 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., Palmer Park, Merrill Plaisance

Canton Township

From 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., the Canton Police Department is hosting a National Night Out event at Heritage Park's North Pavilion -- located off Heritage Drive -- with other Canton organizations like the Canton Public Library, Canton Response to Hate Crimes Coalition and Canton Leisure Services.

This also coincides with the city's annual "Not In Our Town" community program, which promotes the principles of building a safe and inclusive community for everyone.

"Each year this community event celebrates the importance of residents and neighborhoods uniting together to take a stand against crime in our community," said Canton Community Relations Coordinator Patty Esselink in a press release. "It is an opportunity for residents to meet and interact with police and fire personnel, as well as strengthen Canton's neighborhood spirit of camaraderie and the importance of keeping our community safe and tolerant."

Dearborn

The Dearborn Police Department is inviting all residents to celebrate from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the police department -- 16099 Michigan Ave. The event features free food and drinks, a dunk tank, a bounce house for kids and, of course, strengthening neighborhood spirit and community partnerships while sending a message to criminals that "neighborhoods are organized, working with police and are fighting back against crime," according to a press release.

Auburn Hills

Auburn Hills' event is from 6 p.m .to 8 p.m. at The Community Center -- 1827 North Squirrel Road.

There will be kid ID kits, face painting, snacks, bounce houses, raffle prizes and more. The event's slogan is, "My future is bright, no drugs in sight!"

Inkster

The Inkster Police Department is hosting its National Night Out event from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the parking lot of the police department -- 26279 Michigan Ave.

There will be a DJ, karaoke, three-on-three basketball and free-throw competitions, giveaways, a video game truck, bounce houses, games, food and more.

More than 40 community organizations are set to have booths set up to provide information and giveaways to residents of Inkster.

