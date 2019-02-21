Police detail timeline, motive of mother in West Michigan murder-suicide

Family members identified the children as sisters Alaina, 2; Cassidy, 6; and Kyrie, 8; and the woman as Aubrianne Moore, 28. (WOOD)

SOLON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - The shooting deaths of three young girls and their mother in West Michigan earlier this week has been ruled a murder-suicide.

The Kent County Sheriff's Department said Wednesday afternoon that the medical examiner ruled that the deaths of Alaina Rau, 2; Cassidy Rodery, 6; and Kyrie Rodery, 8, were homicides and the death of their mother Aubrianne Moore, 28, was a suicide.

According to WOOD, Sheriff Michelle LaJoye-Young said Moore picked up Cassidy and Kyrie from school around noon Monday. They stopped for lunch, and then Moore took all three daughters to a home on 19 Mile Road near Division Avenue in Solon Township that belonged to the girls' great-grandparents.

It was there, WOOD reports, that Moore used her boyfriend's legal bolt-action hunting-style rifle to shoot and kill her daughters. The sheriff said investigators found three shell casings and other evidence in a wooded area behind the house.

Police said Moore then put her daughters in her car and drove down the street to her boyfriend's property before killing herself outside of the vehicle. The four bodies were discovered around 3 p.m.

"We were able to pretty accurately put together the timeline of everything that happened from the time the kids were picked up from school until the time the bodies were found, so we’re very certain that there wasn’t any opportunity for anyone else (to be involved). Plus the ballistics were consistent with the suicide in the three murders," LaJoye-Young said.

Moore had a history of mental illness, including hallucinations and paranoia, and spent time in a mental health hospital as recently as late last year, according to WOOD.

