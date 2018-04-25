Police: Disgruntled employee pulled gun at Livonia business hours after being fired

Michael Shemon is charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, possession of a Taser, habitual offender and felony firearms violations. (WDIV)

LIVONIA, Mich. - Police say a disgruntled employee pulled on gun on his former co-workers last week and parts of the incident were caught on surveillance video.

Michael Shemon is charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, possession of a Taser, habitual offender and felony firearms violations.

The incident happened at about 1:20 p.m. April 16 at the Texas Choice Meats Company on Schoolcraft Road.

According to police, Shemon returned to the business with a gun several hours after being fired.

A current employee at the business told officers Shemon pulled a handgun from his coat pocket, racked the slide, and pointed it at him.

It is alleged Shemon pulled the trigger but the gun jammed.

A portion of the incident was caught on surveillance video.

Officers with the Livonia Police Department surrounded the business and found Shemon in the parking lot. As officers attempted to make contact, Shemon allegedly ran into the rear door of a neighboring business. He was taken into custody without incident as he exited through the front.

Shemon was arraigned April 18 and given a $750,000 bond.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.