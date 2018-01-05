News

Police: Father pulls up to son's vehicle on Detroit freeway, shoots son

45-year-old man turns himself in

By John Steckroth - Editor
DETROIT - A father allegedly pulled up next to his son on the freeway and shot him Friday morning in Detroit.

According to Michigan State Police, a 45-year-old man pulled up to his son’s vehicle on the local ramp from eastbound I-96 to M-39 and fired shots.

Authorities said the father fled to the Second Precinct and turned himself in.

The man’s 21-year-old son was taken to the hospital.

No other information was made available.

