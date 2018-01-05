Police: Father pulls up to son's vehicle on Detroit freeway, shoots son

DETROIT - A father allegedly pulled up next to his son on the freeway and shot him Friday morning in Detroit.

According to Michigan State Police, a 45-year-old man pulled up to his son’s vehicle on the local ramp from eastbound I-96 to M-39 and fired shots.

Authorities said the father fled to the Second Precinct and turned himself in.

The man’s 21-year-old son was taken to the hospital.

No other information was made available.

MSP Special Investigation Section responding to a Domestic Violence incident that occurred at approximately 8 15 AM, 01/05 on the local ramp from E/B I-96 to M-39. Preliminary investigation revealed that a 45 year old father allegedly pulled up next to his son and shot him. pic.twitter.com/H4ze3jPdrD — MSP Metro Detroit (@mspmetrodet) January 5, 2018

