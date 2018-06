A young girl was found alone in Scio Township. (WDIV)

SCIO TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Washtenaw County deputies found a 3- to 5-year-old girl alone in Scio Township.

The child was found in the 1400 block of Scio Ridge Road, according to the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office.

The girl has black, braided hair and brown eyes. She is wearing a pink shirt with an ice cream cone on the front, a rainbow skirt, pink sandals and earrings.

Anyone with information about the girl is asked to call 911.

