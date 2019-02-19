Police find cocaine, heroin after woman driving erratically in Troy crashes, lies to officers

A woman is accused of driving under the influence of drugs.

TROY, Mich. - Police said they found evidence of cocaine and heroin in a woman's purse after she caused a crash while driving erratically and lied to officers about her identity and suspended license, authorities said.

Officers were called to the area of northbound Rochester Road at Henrietta Avenue at 2:01 p.m. Saturday. Witnesses said a white 2017 Ford Escape had been traveling erratically on northbound I-75 and got into a two-car crash on Rochester Road.

Police spoke with the 35-year-old Hazel Park woman driving the Escape, and she was unable to provide a driver's license, officials said. She told police she had left it at home and provided a fake name and birthday, police said.

Officers said they learned her real identity when her ID was found in her front pocket. Police said her driver's license had been suspended three times.

Drugs found in woman's purse, police say

The officers said the woman was acting slow and lethargic, so they asked if she had been drinking or taking any medications or drugs. She said she had been clean for almost seven years, police said.

She was asked to perform several sobriety tests and performed poorly, according to authorities. She submitted to a breath test with a result of .000 percent, police said.

The woman was arrested, and while police were searching her purse, they found a metal spoon with a burned bottom, three hypodermic needles and a green tube with a white powdery substance inside, according to officials.

The substance was tested and discovered to be cocaine, police said.

They also found a folded-up piece of a lottery ticket, and inside was a tan, powdery substance believed to be heroin.

Woman faces charges

Authorities took the woman to the Troy Lock-up Facility and read her her chemical test rights, but she refused to submit a blood test, police said.

A search warrant for a blood test was drafted and signed, and her blood was drawn, according to officials.

The woman is charged with driving with a suspended license, hindering and obstructing a police officer, possession of cocaine, possession of heroin, possession of narcotic paraphernalia and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of narcotics.

The charges are pending laboratory results.

