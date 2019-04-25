Police find human skeletal remains near Michigan Avenue in Dearborn

Dearborn police discovered human skeletal remains on April 24, 2019, in a wooded area near Michigan Avenue. (WDIV)

DEARBORN, Mich. - Human skeletal remains have been found in a wooded area near Michigan Avenue in Dearborn, police said.

Officers were called Tuesday to the area of Michigan Avenue and Miller Road, where they confirmed the remains were human.

Investigators said foul play is not believed to have been involved.

Police are trying to identify the remains, which appear to be from an older, white man. He was wearing tan pants, a tan Carhartt-style jacket, an orange knit cap and boots.

The man might have been homeless at the time of his death, police said.

"It is imperative that we identify this subject so that family members can be notified and a full investigation completed," Dearborn police Chief Ronald Haddad said.

