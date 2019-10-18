Police find stolen pistol, oxycodone pills hidden in vehicle during Detroit traffic stop

DETROIT - Police found a stolen gun, pills and cash hidden in a vehicle during a traffic stop Thursday in Detroit.

Police said Michigan State Police troopers saw open intoxicants in the vehicle when it was stopped for a traffic violation.

While searching the vehicle, police found a bag of pills under the center console and noticed the wrong screws were holding the console together.

In a hidden compartment of the console, police found a stolen pistol, two bags with 99 oxycodone pills and $2,050.

Police said the driver is a felon who had a suspended license and a warrant for his arrest.

