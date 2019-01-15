Suspect in custody after shots fired during an attempted break-in in Pontiac

PONTIAC, Mich - Pontiac Police currently have one suspect in custody after reports of shots being fired during an attempted break-in Tuesday morning.

Deputies responded to the 100 block of Newberry Street on the reports of shots being fired. Upon their arrival, Deputies observed the suspect, a 44-year-old male resident of Pontiac, attempting to kick in the door to one of the apartments. Deputies announced their arrival and gave verbal commands to the suspect in order to get him to stop. The suspect looked at the Deputies and then fled on foot. Police then pursued the suspect.

Durign the chase, police observed the suspect place something inside a trash can and then continue to flee through the backyard. Officers managed to catch up to the suspect and took him into custody. They then returned to the trash can and located a loaded .380 caliber semi-automatic pistol hidden at the bottom.

Officers interviewed the victim, a 43-year-old female resident of Pontiac, who stated that she and a friend were working on her apartment when the suspect came over to her apartment, appearing to be intoxicated. The suspect became aggressive and was told to leave. The suspect picked up a steak knife and told the victim, "I will cut you up."

The suspect then dropped the knife. The victim began to collect her personal belongings to leave the apartment because she feared for her safety.

The suspect pulled a handgun from his waistband and held it to his side. He went outside of the apartment and the woman heard the suspect discharge the weapon twice. The suspect then told victims that he could kill them and cut them up.

The victim ran out the apartment and called 9-1-1. Deputies later ascertained that the suspect was kicking at the front door of his own apartment, which is in the same building.

Upon further investigation, officers located two .380 caliber spent shell casings lying outside of the doorway of the apartment. An Evidence Technician collected the spent shell casings and the pistol to be entered into evidence. The suspect was lodged at the Oakland County Jail pending the issuance of criminal charges.

The suspect is facing charges of Felonious Assault / Carrying a Concealed Weapon / Resisting and Obstructing a Police Officer.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.