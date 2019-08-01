Police: Hit-and-run driver runs over man thrown from motorcycle in Shelby Township crash

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A hit-and-run driver ran over a 26-year-old man who had been thrown off his motorcycle in a crash in Shelby Township, police said.

The crash happened around 11:10 p.m. Wednesday on eastbound 21 Mile Road, just west of Hayes Road.

Authorities said the man was riding a motorcycle east on 21 Mile Road when he rear-ended a 2011 Ford Fusion.

The impact caused the man to be thrown to the ground, police said.

The driver of a dark SUV ran over the man while he was lying in the roadway, according to witnesses. The SUV did not stop at the scene, police said.

Officials said the SUV was last seen heading east on 21 Mile Road.

The motorcyclist was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

Anyone who has information on the crash is asked to call Shelby Township police at 586-731-2121.

