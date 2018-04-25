Police hold mock traffic crash in Monroe ahead of prom season

Firefighters carry a student actor away from the scene of a mock traffic crash on Wednesday, April 25, 2018. (WDIV)

MONROE, Mich. - Police held a mock traffic crash scene Wednesday in Monroe prior to the upcoming prom season so students could get a firsthand look at the carnage involved in crashes caused by distracted and drunken driving.

Student actors participated in the event across from St. Mary’s High School.

The Monroe Police Department held the event with support from the Monroe Fire Department, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and Michigan State Police.

Watch part of the event below:

