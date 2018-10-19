Police: Homicide suspect who fled Alaska found hiding in Eastpointe residence

EASTPOINTE, Mich. - A homicide suspect who fled Alaska was located in Eastpointe on Thursday morning and taken to the Macomb County Jail, police said.

Linda Richards, 49, was wanted on charges of murder, kidnapping and robbery in connection to the death of a man in January. She was found hiding in an Eastpointe home, according to investigators.

On the night of January 28, officers in Anchorage, Alaska responded to shots fired at a trailer park and discovered the body of an adult male inside a residence, according to the Anchorage Police Department. The victim was later identified as 52-year-old Carl R. Bowie Jr.

KTVA reports that Bowie was found dead with at least one gunshot wound to his torso. Investigators believed it to be a drug-related incident.

Investigators determined Richards to be a suspect in September and considered her armed and dangerous.

Detectives also determined 18-year-old Austin Cottrell to be a suspect. He was located over the summer at the Anchorage Jail under incarceration for an unrelated case, police said. Cottrell also faces charges of murder, kidnapping and robbery.

Officers from Anchorage will be coordinating with Michigan law enforcement for Richards's extradition back to Alaska. The homicide investigation remains ongoing, according to authorities.

