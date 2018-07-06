Police ID body recovered from Lake Michigan off Grand Haven

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. - A man's body has been pulled from Lake Michigan at Grand Haven State Park in western Michigan.

Witnesses first saw the body Thursday about 30 feet from shore within the park's swimming area.

The Grand Haven Department of Public Safety said Friday that the victim was identified as 25-year-old Emmanuel Niyomugabo of Grand Rapids.

An autopsy will be performed to try and find out how the man died.

Grand Haven is northwest of Grand Rapids.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Grand Haven Department of Public Safety at 616.842.3460.

