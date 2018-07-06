Police identify suspect wanted in fatal shooting in Mount Clemens

MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. - Police are searching for a man in connection to a fatal shooting in Mount Clemens early Thursday morning.

The Macomb County Sheriff’s Office has identified Perry Bernard Rouse Jr. as the suspect in the murder investigation.

The Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office has issued a five count warrant for Rouse Jr.:

1. Homicide – Murder First Degree – Premeditated (life felony)

2. Weapons – Felony Firearm (2 year felony)

3. Weapons – Firearms – Possession by Felon (5 year felony)

4. Weapons – Felony Firearm (2 year felony)

5. Assault With Intent to Murder (life felony)

Rouse should be considered armed and dangerous. He is believed to be in possession of an assault style rifle and getting assistance from someone known to him.

Rouse is a 5’6”, approximately 150 lbs, with brown eyes and brown hair.

The Macomb County Sheriff’s Office is actively looking for Perry Bernard Rouse. Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Rouse is urged to contact the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office at 586-307-9412.

