Police in Oakland County rescue suicidal man who changed mind while climbing 200-foot tower

INDEPENDENCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Police in Oakland County rescued a suicidal 21-year-old man who had climbed nearly halfway up a 200-foot tower before changing his mind and calling for help.

Oakland County deputies received a 911 call at 9:23 p.m. Wednesday from a man on the south side of the Pine Knob Ski Resort in the 7000 block of Sashabaw Road.

The man told police he had climbed a tower with plans to jump from it, but changed his mind after he got about 85 feet off the ground.

During the 911 call, the man said his girlfriend broke up with him after he had recently gotten divorced. He said his best friend was involved in a crash with a semi truck.

Deputies went to the tower and spoke to the man about coming down. He said he couldn't climb down, so members of the Independence Township Fire Department Technical Rescue Team climbed up and secured him in a harness. The man was lowered safely to the ground.

Once the man was on the ground, paramedics treated him for exposure to the extremely cold weather conditions.

Deputies went with the ambulance to the hospital, where they filled out paperwork for an involuntary psychiatric evaluation.

