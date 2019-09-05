Police: Inkster mother drunkenly crashes into parked van with two children in car

WAYNE, Mich. - An Inkster mother was drunk when she crashed into a parked van with two children in the car with her, according to police.

Shawntae Murphy, 30, sped through a stop sign around 8:45 p.m. Sunday in the area of Chestnut and Second streets in Wayne, officials said.

She crashed into a parked van and dragged it down the street, police said.

Two children under 5 years old were in the car, according to authorities. Murphy is the mother of one of the children, officials said.

Murphy tried to flee the scene, but a witness on the phone with 911 followed her so shouldn't couldn't leave, according to police.

She was taken into custody and found to have a blood alcohol level of .18, authorities said.

Murphy's driver's license was not valid at the time of the crash, police said. She has had three suspended driver's license violations and was convicted of drunken driving in 2012, records show.

Murphy is being held in lieu of $10,000 bail. She is scheduled to return to court Sept. 17.

