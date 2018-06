DETROIT - Detroit police are investigating an accidental drowning Saturday on the city's east side.

The accident happened at around 7:20 p.m. near Ashland and Scripps streets.

The area has a canal called Fox Creek, and police said a 34-year-old man was on a raft, reached for an object and then fell in the water.

Police have not yet released the victim's name.

No foul play is suspected.

