Police investigate Adrian bank robbery

ADRIAN, Mich. - Police are investigating an attempted bank robbery and a bank robbery that occurred Monday afternoon in Adrian.

According to authorities, the culprit attempted to rob the KeyBank and, when that attempt was unsuccessful, he traveled to the County National Bank and robbed it instead. An undetermined amount of money was stolen.

The man is described as having a slender build, standing approximately 6 feet tall. He arrived at the scene of the robberies in a gray compact sedan, believed to be a Honda Civic or Accord.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Adrian Police Department at 517-264-4834.

