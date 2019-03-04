Police investigate after 3-month-old girl taken to Pontiac hospital with life-threatening injuries

A 3-month-old girl was taken to a Pontiac hospital with life-threatening injuries. (WDIV)

PONTIAC, Mich. - Police are investigating a possible child abuse case after a 3-month-old girl was taken to a Pontiac hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The girl was taken to St. Joseph Mercy Hospital in Pontiac on Wednesday with several broken ribs, a head injury and several bruises on her arms and legs, according to officials.

She was transferred to Children's Hospital in Detroit due to the severity of her injuries, officials said.

She is currently in critical condition but is stable, medical officials said.

Police said the child has been living with her father in the 800 block of Cottage Street in Pontiac.

Detectives are investigating.

