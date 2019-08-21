Police investigate after 6-month-old Detroit girl pronounced dead at hospital

Police are investigating the death of a 6-month-old girl. (WDIV)

DETROIT - Detroit police are investigating after a 6-month-old girl was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Authorities said the child was taken to the hospital around noon Wednesday from a home in the 19000 block of Stahelin Avenue on Detroit's west side.

Police said the baby was in bed with a parent, and when the parent woke up, the baby was unresponsive.

The parent transported the girl to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead, according to authorities.

Police are investigating the death. Nobody has been taken into custody.

