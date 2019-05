Police are investigating the discovery of a woman's body. (WDIV)

GROSSE POINTE FARMS, Mich. - Police are investigating after a woman's body was pulled from Lake St. Clair.

The discovery was made around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday near Moran Road, officials said.

Grosse Pointe Farms police are investigating the woman's death.

The scene has been cleared. Authorities didn't release any additional details.

