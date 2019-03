DETROIT - Detroit Police are investigating a deadly hit and run that happened at 2 a.m. on the city's west side.

The man's body was found on Linwood near Lawrence.

At this time police do not know who the man is and do not have a vehicle description.

Linwood is closed while investigators gather evidence and take pictures.

If you have any information you're asked to call police (313) 596-2260.

