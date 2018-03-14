Police investigate death of 2-year-old boy in Wayne

WAYNE, Mich. - A 2-year-old boy was found dead Monday at a home in the 4900 block of Wayne Road.

Michigan State Police said officers from the Wayne Police Department found the boy dead after receiving a call about 4:55 p.m.

The toddler had been living with the ex-husband of his biological mother. The mother's ex-husband and his girlfriend were caring for the 2-year-old boy with five of their own biological children.

The boy's biological father and mother both are missing, police said.

State police detectives are investigating this death.

