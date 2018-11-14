Police investigate double fatal shooting at senior apartments in Detroit

DETROIT - Detroit police are investigating a double fatal shooting at a senior center housing complex on the city's east side.

According to police, the shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Phillip Sims Senior Housing complex located at 800 Dickerson Avenue.

A woman in her 30s was there to visit a man in his late 60s when he threatened to harm her. She then fled to the lobby of the complex and the man went and got a gun.

The man, who is 69-years-old, returned to the building and shot and killed another woman in her mid-60s and the security guard at the building. That woman was just an innocent bystander, investigators said.

Police are investigating.

