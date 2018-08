DETROIT - Police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred on Detroit's west side.

According to authorities, police were alerted to the shooting when residents on the 2000 block of Fullerton Avenue heard gunshots at about 9:30 p.m. One woman looked outside and saw the victim's vehicle had struck her own.

The victim has not yet been identified. Police said he was found shot in the head.

The investigation is ongoing.

