Police investigate four catalytic converter thefts

Police believe the suspect vehicle is either a Chevy Tahoe or Chevy Envoy

Chesterfield Township police are investigating the theft of 4 different exhaust control devices from vehicles parked at businesses in the 23 Mile and Gratiot area last week.

A Chevy Tahoe or a Chevy Envoy is suspected to be linked to the thefts. It appears to have a hood scoop assembly.

Police began investigating the thefts at abot 10 a.m. Thursday. The police ask that anyone who may have information regarding suspects or leads to contact Detective Jason Dawidowicz.

