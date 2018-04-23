Police investigate homicide in Genesee County after body of man from California discovered

A man from California was found dead on the ground outside a running vehicle on April 21, 2018. Police are investigating the incident as a homicide. (WDIV)

MUNDY TOWNSHIP, Mich. - The Michigan State Police initiated a homicide investigation after the body of a man from California was found Saturday in Genesee County.

According to authorities, officers responded to reports of a suspicious vehicle near the intersection of Jennings and Baldwin roads in Mundy Township. Police discovered a man from California, in his early 20's, lying outside the vehicle, dead. Police determined he was the victim of a homicide.

Police said the Michigan State Police Crime Lab was called to the scene to investigate.

Anyone with potential information about this case is asked to call the Metro Police Authority at 810-820-2190.

