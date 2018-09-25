Police investigate if northwest Detroit house was torched to cover up 2 bodies

DETROIT - Two people were found dead Tuesday inside a torched home in northwest Detroit, and police are working to determine if the fire was set on purpose.

Detroit police are investigating if the two victims were killed and the fire was set to cover it up.

The fire was set around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday on Fielding Street just off Seven Mile Road.

Police said suspected illegal activity in the house might have had something to do with what happened.

Almost immediately after the fire was discovered, police officers and firefighters found two bodies engulfed in the flames. Officials said the victims were burned beyond recognition.

Investigators said they have a lot to look into, but through interviews with neighbors, they believe they have a good idea about what happened.

A man living down the street who didn't want to go on camera said he believes the two bodies are his sons -- ages 27 and 23. He said they would sometimes go to the home and hang out with the men who lived there.

Since the fire, the man said he hasn't been able to get ahold of his sons.

Other residents in the neighborhood said there was an illegal marijuana grow operation being run in the house.

The bodies were taken to the Wayne Count Medical Examiner's Office, where officials are working to identify the victims and determine the cause of death.

