ROCHESTER, Mich. - Police are investigating a sexual assault that happened in mid-January at an Oakland University residential building.

Officials said the man was about 20 years old, 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs 220 pounds.

The suspect was known to the complainant, but his name has not been released, police said. He has not been arrested.

The Oakland University Police Department is continuing to investigate.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.