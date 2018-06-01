Police investigate Millennium Middle School threat in South Lyon

SOUTH LYON, Mich. - Police responded Thursday to a potential school threat made by a 13-year-old boy at Millennium Middle School.

According to authorities, Oakland County Sheriff's deputies responded to the school for a threat report. A student had allegedly said "I'm going to shoot up the school, just kidding."

School administrators alerted the sheriff's office after another student overheard the statement and reported it to a teacher.

Detectives spoke to the student with the consent of his mother, and he admitted to making the statement. After gaining consent from the student’s parents, the residence was searched by detectives, but no weapons were located.

The student has been detained at the Oakland County Children’s Village pending an intake hearing. The incident remains under investigation.



