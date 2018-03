DETROIT - Police on Detroit’s east side are investigating a murder-suicide, officers said Wednesday night.

A man shot a woman at 20201 Schoenherr St., according to police. The woman died at the scene and the man was taken to a hospital, where he died a short time later.

The couple were in a relationship, police said.

