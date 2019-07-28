Police investigate nonfatal shooting on Detroit's west side

DETROIT - Police are investigating a nonfatal shooting that occurred Sunday afternoon on Detroit's west side.

According to authorities, the shooting happened in the 15000 block of McNichols Road, between Greenfield Road and Hubbell Avenue. A 25-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to his left shoulder and left chest and walked into a local hospital just before 2:45 p.m.

Police said the man told them he was walking with a friend when a 65-year-old man fired three shots at the two. The 25-year-old was the only one hit. He is expected to recover.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-1200.

