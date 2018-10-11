Police investigate report of shots fired near Groveland Street, Frazho Road in Roseville

Police are investigating a report of shots fired in Roseville. (WDIV)

ROSEVILLE, Mich. - Roseville police were called Thursday to the area of Groveland Street and Frazho Road for a report of shots being fired, officials said.

The call came in around 2:15 p.m. Thursday, police said.

Officers secured the scene and determined that there were no injuries, according to authorities.

Investigators believe three shots were fired by someone who fled the scene before authorities arrived.

The Roseville Criminal Investigations Division is investigating the incident.

