BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Police are investigating several vehicle break-ins in Bloomfield Township.

Officials said the manager of Page Honda, at 1819 Telegraph Road, reported several vehicles had been broken into during the overnight hours of March 17 into March 18.

Many items were stolen from the vehicles, according to authorities.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bloomfield Township police at 248-433-7755.

