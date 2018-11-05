Police investigate shooting at St. Clair Shores baby shower, K-9 unit critically injured

ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. - According to authorities, police are investigating a shooting that occurred Sunday in the 26000 block of Harper Avenue.

Witnesses said a fight broke out at a baby shower and the police were called. When officers from the St. Clair Police Department arrived at the scene, gunshots broke out. A K-9 unit was critically shot.

The shooter was shot by police and their condition is unknown.

The Macomb County Sheriff's Office is taking over the investigation.

The investigation is ongoing.

BREAKING: officer involved shooting at Lakeland Manor banquet hall in St Clair Shores. People say a fight broke out during a baby shower. Cops called, shootout ensued. K9 critically injured, suspect shot by police. Macomb Co Sheriff’s taking over investigation. @Local4News pic.twitter.com/Xy2wkJCuv3 — Priya Mann (@priyamanntv) November 5, 2018

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.