Police investigate shooting at St. Clair Shores baby shower, K-9 unit critically injured

By Dane Sager Kelly, Priya Mann - Reporter

ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. - According to authorities, police are investigating a shooting that occurred Sunday in the 26000 block of Harper Avenue.

Witnesses said a fight broke out at a baby shower and the police were called. When officers from the St. Clair Police Department arrived at the scene, gunshots broke out. A K-9 unit was critically shot. 

The shooter was shot by police and their condition is unknown.

The Macomb County Sheriff's Office is taking over the investigation.

The investigation is ongoing.

