Police investigate slaying of Lansing man

LANSING, Mich. - A 43-year-old Lansing man was found slain Friday around 1:43 a.m. in the 400 block of East Caesar Chavez, police said.

According to authorities, the victim died from gunshot wounds. Lansing police officers, detectives and crime scene investigators, along with Michigan State Police continue to interview people and gather evidence.

Police are asking for assistance with the homicide. If you have any information about the shooting, call Crime Stoppers at 517-483-7867.

