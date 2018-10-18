Police investigating $2,200 worth of coats stolen from Bloomfield Township sporting goods store

Bloomfield Township police are investigating $2,200 worth of coats stolen from a Dick's Sporting Goods store on Oct. 10, 2018 (WDIV)

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Police are investigating a robbery that occurred on Oct. 10 at a Dick's Sporting Goods store in Bloomfield Township.

According to authorities, officers from the Bloomfield Township Police Department responded to the store, located in the 2100 block of Telegraph Road, on reports of retail fraud. The store manager said three people stole eight North Face jackets valued at $2,000. The thieves left in a dark-colored minivan.

The thieves are described as two black women, both in their mid 30s and a black man in his early 20s.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Bloomfield Township Police Department at 248-433-7755.



