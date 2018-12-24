Police investigating 63-year-old Highland Township woman's death

HIGHLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Authorities are investigating the death of a woman after a fire occurred in her Highland Township home.

Oakland County sheriff's deputies responded Thursday to an address in the 1200 block of Pine Ridge Road to conduct a welfare check on the homeowner at the request of her care provider, who alerted authorities when her client wouldn't answer the door and saw soot and ash on the inside of the windows.

According to authorities, deputies smelled smoke coming from inside the residence and alerted the Highland Township Fire Department. An investigation revealed a fire had occurred inside the home, but flames were not visible. A 63-year-old woman was found on a bed and was taken to the McLaren-Oakland Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Police said the care provider told them the victim had a history of alcoholism and has previously made suicide attempts.

Firefighters did not locate a fire inside the home, just evidence of a fire.

An autopsy has been scheduled. The cause of the fire is undetermined, and the investigation is ongoing.

