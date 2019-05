Police investigating after body found on Detroit's east side. (WDIV)

DETROIT - Police are investigating a fatal shooting on Detroit's east side.

Police said the body of a 22-year-old man was found on Philip Street between Alter Road and Chalmers Street on Thursday evening.

Witnesses said a white SUV sped away from the scene.

