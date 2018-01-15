Police investigating after body of woman found wrapped in plastic in Rockwood home

ROCKWOOD, Mich. - Police in Rockwood are investigating after the body of a woman was found wrapped in plastic early Sunday at a home.

Police said they were called to the 22600 block of Candace Drive just after midnight because a man who wasn't dressed for the weather had jumped from a second-floor window of a rental house. Police said the man had cuts from the glass and the fall.

He told police that there were armed people in the home who were coming for him.

"He was very disoriented. [He] was going on about subjects in his house having weapons, indicating that there were women and children inside," Rockwood Police Chief Randy Krause said.

Police said they searched the home and found no people with weapons, but did find a woman's body wrapped in plastic.

Police believe the woman may have been dead for some time. Neighbors said they haven't seen people coming or going from the home a while.

If the woman was killed, it would be the first murder in the city's history. The death remains under investigation.

The man is in custody.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.