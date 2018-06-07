Police investigating after Redford Union High School students plan to take part in gun transaction

REDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Redford Union High School was on lockdown Thursday morning and police are investigating after two students allegedly planned to exchange a gun on school property.

Superintendent Sarena Shivers said all rooms, lockers and students connected to the allegations were searched. Police do not believe a gun was on school property Thursday.

Shivers said the administration will work with law enforcement officials as the investigation continues, and any involved students will "receive strict consequences."

MacGowan Elementary School was also on lockdown.

Read a statement from Shivers below:

"This morning it was reported to the high school administration that two high school students were planning to take part in the transaction of a firearm on school grounds. Due to the seriousness of this matter, the administration immediately put the high school and MacGowan on lockdown and started their internal investigation. Law enforcement was immediately notified and is actively investigating the situation. All rooms, lockers, and students involved in the allegations were thoroughly searched. Our investigation led us to believe that a firearm was not present on the school grounds today.

"The district and high school administrative team will continue to work closely with law enforcement to investigate further. Any student involved in this matter will receive strict consequences in compliance with the Student Code of Conduct. As always, the safety and security of our students and staff are our number one priority."

