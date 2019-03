Police investigating after shots fired at Home Depot in Roseville. (WDIV)

ROSEVILLE, Mich. - Shots were fired at a Home Depot store in Roseville, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing at the Home Depot on 13 Mile Road and Little Mack Avenue.

A round came through one of the front windows of the store, according to officials. No injuries have been reported.

The store manager said the suspected shooter was taken away from the scene by ambulance.

