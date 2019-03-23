Police investigating deadly Oxford Township head-on collision

OXFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Police are investigating a fatal collision that occurred Saturday morning in Oxford Township.

According to authorities, the collision happened on Seymour Lake Road near the intersection of Dunlap Road just after 9 a.m. An 18-year-old was driving a Ford F-250 eastbound on Seymour Lake Road and approached the intersection, where another truck was stopped. Police said the 18-year-old driver did not see the stopped vehicle until he was very close to it, swerved into the westbound lanes to avoid hitting the truck and struck a westbound Dodge Ram 1500 head-on.

The 56-year-old driver of the Dodge was pronounced dead at the scene. He was wearing a seat belt at the time.

The driver of the Ford and its occupants all were wearing seat belts and none were injured.

Police believe alcohol and drugs were not factors in the collision.

The investigation is ongoing.