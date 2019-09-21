Police investigating drive-by triple shooting on Detroit's west side

DETROIT - Police are investigating a drive-by triple shooting that occurred Friday night on Detroit's west side.

According to authorities, the shooting happened just after 9 p.m. in the 16200 block of Lahser Road, north of Puritan Avenue.

Police said witnesses saw the occupants of a black Ford F-150 fire shots at the victims before driving off.

A 26-year-old man was shot multiple times but is expected to be OK.

A 33-year-old woman was shot once and is expected to be OK.

A 28-year-old man was shot and was rushed to a hospital, where he is listed in temporary serious condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

